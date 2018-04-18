JU downs No. 1 Florida 8-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the first time in 11 years, Jacksonville University beat a baseball team ranked number 1 in the country, defeating Florida 8-4 at McKethan Stadium.

The Gators (32-7) took an early lead on Will Dalton's second inning home run, his team-leading 13th of the year, to give Florida a 1-0 edge.

The Dolphins (25-13) battled back to tie the game at 3, then in the top of the 5th, they took the lead on Evan Hernandez's ninth home run of the year to make it 4-3. The Dolphins would stretch the lead to 8-4 in the 7th inning when John Cassala, the Bartram Trail alum, hit a two-run home run, his second of the year.

From there, it was up to the Oakleaf High School product Chris Mauloni, who struck out Episcopal alum Keenan Bell to end the game.

GOOD NIGHT in Gainesville as @TheChrisMauloni strikes out the final Gator to give @JUBaseball the 8-4 win at #1 Florida. The biggest win of the Dolphins season this far. #JUPhinsUp pic.twitter.com/JqOZ1ixO3k — #ASUNBSB⚾ (@ASUNBSB) April 18, 2018

It was only the third home loss by the Gators this year and just their second loss in the last 15 games. It was also the first time Jacksonville had beaten Florida in Gainesville since 2014. It was the Dolphins fifth win in their last six games.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.