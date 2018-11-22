JU's JD Notae scores 40 to lead Dolphins to 123-77 win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville University men’s basketball team earned its third-straight victory on Wednesday night in thrilling fashion. Highlighted by 40 points from JD Notae, the Dolphins rolled past Florida Memorial 123-77.

Notae went 16-22 from the floor and buried five triples, matching a career-high in that category. He became the first Jacksonville player since Darius Dawkins in 2017 to go for at least 40 points and is just the ninth player in all of NCAA Division I basketball so far this winter to reach that plateau. While all of that was going on, Notae was also busy pulling down eight boards, handing out five assists, blocking a shot all in just 24 minutes of run.

DeAnthony McCallum was the only other Dolphin to reach double figures with 12. He was 4-8 from the floor and 3-5 from deep. KJ Fitzgerald, Quinton Forrest, Aamahne Santos and Bryce Workman all scored nine points which were career-bests for Fitzgerald and Workman. Forrest’s tally was his best in a JU uniform. Jalyn Hinton added eight points, Derrick Flowers canned a career-high seven and Thomas Owen came off the bench for the first six points of his career in the closing moments of the game. He canned a pair of triples that sent the Jacksonville bench and fanbase into a frenzy.

Things started shaky for Jacksonville while Notae kept the ship afloat. Florida Memorial was hot from long range and kept its deficit manageable for much of the first half. JU led by just 10 at the break, 54-44. In the second half however, the Dolphins were unrelenting, posting a 12-0 run before the first media break, forcing FMU into and early timeout. That was all she wrote as the Dolphins kicked things into another gear and rolled. The deep ball was falling which quickly turned into a 17-26 mark for the game, easily a season-best effort for Jacksonville.

Now the team must look ahead to another road trip, a brief one, up to Western Carolina on Saturday (Nov. 24) where the Dolphins will be looking to even their record with a four-straight victory. That tilt is set to tip off at 2 p.m. from Cullowhee, N.C.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.