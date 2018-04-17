Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel commit to The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A pair of former FedEx Cup champions, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel, have committed to play in the Players Championship in May.

Thomas, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, is currently atop the FedEx Cup points standings after winning the title in 2017. This year will mark his fourth appearance at The Players. His best performance came in 2016 when he finished tied for third.

"I love this place," Thomas said in 2016. "Something about this track and just the atmosphere, it's a really fun tournament and I look forward to playing it every year."

Horschel has four tour wins. The former Florida Gator won the 2014 FedEx Cup. The Ponte Vedra Beach resident regularly practices at TPC Sawgrass. He is coming off his best tournament of the season, a tie for fifth at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.

Horschel will donate $1,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle that he makes at The Players to Feeding Northeast Florida as part of his #DriveOutHunger campaign.

"As a resident here in the Jacksonville area, I’m proud of the work The Players does for organizations like Feeding Northeast Florida,” Horschel said.

