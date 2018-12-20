Kabengele leads Florida State past UNF 95-81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 24 points and No. 11 Florida State pulled away for a 95-81 win against North Florida on Wednesday night.

Kabengele made 7 of 12 shots from the floor, 10 of 10 free throws and pulled down seven rebounds as Florida State (10-1) earned its fifth straight victory.



Terance Mann had 17 points, including several alley-oop dunks, as the Seminoles dominated inside. They finished with 64 points in the paint.



J.T. Escobar, who played at Maclay School and Florida A&M High in Tallahassee, had 27 points for North Florida (5-8). He went 6 for 6 from 3-point range.



Florida State led 46-39 at the break and opened the second half with a 12-2 run. The Seminoles led by as many as 24 points.



Florida State's Christ Koumadje scored 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting. The Seminoles shot 50.6 percent (40 for 79) from the floor, but went 3 for 23 from deep.



North Florida shot 50 percent (27 of 54).



The Seminoles also opened the 2017-18 season at 10-1. They went 11-1 in nonconference play last season.



BIG PICTURE



North Florida: Escobar was great, but the Ospreys had 18 turnovers and struggle to defend Florida State's guards.



Florida State: The Seminoles had 10 players make at least one basket and hit the 90-point mark for the second time this season.



UP NEXT



North Florida plays at Auburn on Dec. 29.



Florida State plays Saint Louis on Saturday.



