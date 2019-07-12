Kendrick Norton: Blood donations 'saved my life'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Trinity Christian football player Kendrick Norton continues to recover from a serious car accident on July 4 that led to the loss of his left arm and end of his professional football career.

Norton, a Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, posted several updates on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday night, thanking numerous people for and saying that he was grateful to be alive.

His biggest request: Donate blood.

Norton, 22, said in an Instagram post: “Without [donated blood] I would have died! It saved my life and many others! Go give‼️ and donate please and tag me and post and encourage others to give!!”

Norton said that one of his main goals in the future is to become apart of organizing blood drives because he knows just how important they are.

Norton was critically injured in the accident at 1:18 a.m. on July 4. Norton’s Ford F-250 sideswiped a Maserati, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, hit a concrete barrier and rolled over. Norton’s arm was severed and amputated at the scene. On Thursday, FHP cited Norton for an improper lane change and pulling out in front of a vehicle.

Norton told Peter D’Oench of CBS4 in Miami that: “I am alive. To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.”

Norton was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad before being signed by the Dolphins last December.

In high school, Norton played on both sides of the ball for Trinity Christian and helped the Conquerors win back-to-back state championships. He signed with Miami and played three seasons for the Hurricanes.

A GoFundMe for Norton had raised nearly $19,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The NFL will pay Norton’s medical expenses for his injuries.

