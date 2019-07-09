Kendrick Norton update: 'Thanks for the prayers'; GoFundMe started

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Trinity Christian football star Kendrick Norton provided his first update since a July 4 car accident that caused him to lose his left arm.

Norton gave a thumbs up sign.

“I’m good thank you to everyone that checked on me!!! I’m good (sic) thanks for the prayers to God be the glory,” Norton posted in a caption on his Instagram account.

Norton, 22, was severely injured in a car crash in Miami that ended his football career. A Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early on State Road 836 near Miami. His arm was amputated at the scene.

The second-year Miami Dolphins defensive tackle was looking to make the roster after spending most of his rookie season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Norton was a multi-year force for Trinity Christian, playing on both sides of the ball and helping the Conquerors win back-to-back state championships in 2013-14.

His agency, First Round Management, started a GoFundMe for Norton with a goal of $150,000. It had raised nearly $5,000 since being launched late Monday. The NFL, according to the GoFundMe update, will pay for Norton’s medical expenses.

Kendrick Norton on his Instagram story this morning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HmOUhQ0FdJ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.