Khan: Plan on Ramsey playing against Saints on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a heart-to-heart talk with disgruntled star Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said that the plan is for the fourth-year cornerback to return to the field on Sunday.

According to TheStreet's Katherine Ross, Khan said he and Ramsey spoke this week and that things appeared to be pointing toward the former Florida State star being in the lineup when the Saints visit TIAA Bank Field this week.

"Well, I think [Jalen Ramsey] is going to be playing this week, and hopefully you'll tune into the [New Orelans] Saints game, but I think that...you gotta balance what's good for the team and what the individual wishes may be...I met with [Ramsey] a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all," Khan told Ross.

The drama surrounding Ramsey has been festering since a Week 2 game at Houston when he and coach Doug Marrone had a public sideline spat.

Ramsey requested a trade following the game and has since done two interviews on the ‘17 Weeks' podcast where he detailed his request to be dealt and disrespect he perceived that was coming from the front office.

Making the situation more volatile is that Ramsey has missed the last two games with a back injury after never missing an NFL or college game during his career. That fueled speculation that Ramsey was attempting to stay out and force the Jaguars to deal him. Khan told the Associated Press last week that the Jaguars had no plans to trade Ramsey.

