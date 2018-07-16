JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's Kingfish week in Jacksonville as the 38th Greater Jacksonville Tournament kicks off in earnest Tuesday with the Junior Angler.

"We're ready, we're sitting on go," Kingfish chairman Steve Thompson told us last week after fishing in media day. " It's just a matter of putting the puzzle together and having the tournament."

When the tournament began in 1981 a thousand boats fished the event, after the recession of 2007 the number of boats dropped below 250.

The number of people fishing the tournament has seen an increase in recent years with the addition of a ladies division and a single engine division.

"The tournament has picked up and started growing," Thompson said. "It's grown leaps and bounds the last three years and we expect that to continue this year."

The one constant is the kingfish.

"They have terrific strikes," according to Thompson. "They have terrific runs that's why they are called smokers. Once you start catching kingfish you're addicted to it. It's like bass for freshwater guys and kingfish for the salt water guys. It's an exciting fish to catch and this time of year is when their migration patterns take them off the coast of Jacksonville."

The fishing for the general tournament is Thursday and Friday with weigh-in opening at 3 p.m. both days. The festivities wrap up Saturday with the awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

