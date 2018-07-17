Kirby Smart, Georgia not running from high expectations

ATLANTA - Last year was a dream season for Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs -- until a nightmare final play.

When Alabama scored a touchdown in overtime to win the National Championship, the hearts of Bulldogs fans collectively sank.

Georgia had not been so close to winning a title since the days of Herschel Walker. But Smart said Tuesday at SEC Media Days that the loss hasn't haunted him.

"It has motivated me," Smart said. "It has kept me hungry."

There has always been pressure to perform at Georgia and Smart said that continues. Coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoffs and coming oh-so-close to winning the championship has done nothing to dull those expectations.

Georgia lost some key players, including linebacker Roquan Smith and running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, all drafted in the NFL. The running game, in particular, will be under scrutiny. Sophomore D'Andre Swift is expected to step into the role of primary ball carrier, and Smart said that he knows there will be pressure to perform.

"We don't run from pressure," Smart said. "Pressure is a privilege."

Leadership will be important if Georgia is going to return to the SEC Championship game and have the opportunity to earn another playoff spot. Senior wide receiver Terry Godwin will be expected to step into a leadership role on the offense.

"We learned from the leaders on the team last year that it isn’t going to be easy," Godwin said. "There are going to be bumps in the road, and we have to overcome them. We have to have everyone bought in on what coach Smart wants with the younger guys and with the team. We just want to instill in them what the leaders last year instilled in us."

Godwin was selected as one of three players to represent Georgia at SEC Media Days, along with senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter and junior defensive back J.R. Reed. Not chosen was sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, who broke his left hand when a wakeboard hit him this summer. Smart said that Fromm hasn't missed a single rep of any activity so far.

At SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart’s key word today: competition. Didn’t want to talk about “returning starters,” saying he doesn’t know who the starters are at this point. It will all come out in competition. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ob0TBF91w6 — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) July 17, 2018

Godwin said that he hasn't spent much time reliving the final play of the season. There is certainly pain there, but it can also be a trap.

"We have watched it once or twice when we have watched film," Godwin said. "Other than that, we try not to dwell on the past and instead look towards the future."

Coming within a breath of winning a national championship can dispirit a team or it can motivate players. Smart sees the latter occurring in 2018.

"I think the biggest confidence is the work ethic we have," Smart said. "Our guys embrace the challenge. You guys keep printing how many we lost, and I think that helps us. This gives us the chip on the shoulder that so many people want."

