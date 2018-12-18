Family wins $100,000 at Sunday's Jaguars game for dream home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's not every day that your family wins $100,000 to go towards your dream home.

That reality happened for a local family when the Mills family won $100,000 when Jacksonville Jaguar Dede Westbrook returned a punt for a touchdown when the Jaguars played the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

The Mills Family won the $100,000 towards a Dream Finders home as part of the Take It to the House promotion.

Jaguar fans can visit one of Dream Finders’ model homes for a chance to win VIP tickets to a home game, but also $100,000 towards a Dream Finders home upon a punt return by the Jaguars for a touchdown.

Since its inception in 2015, three families now have won the grand prize so they could help build their forever home.

