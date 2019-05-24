Local MLB player update: Baez shines; Murphy with a head butt

Colin Moran of the Pirates misses the ball after it hit Daniel Murphy's helmet during a run down in a May 21 game. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .320 with 17 doubles, 12 HR, 33 RBI. Has scored 36 runs. Remains in the conversation as an early contender for NL MVP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Threw an extended bullpen session this week, according to the Akron Beacon Journal, as he attempts to work his way back into health from a back injury. Eligible to come off 60-day DL on June 7.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Average has slipped just a bit since our last update, but still hitting .270 with 11 RBI, 2 HR. Has scored 19 runs.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Slipped under .300 for the first time in our updates. Hitting .293 with 7 HR, 25 RBI.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Struggles have continued at the plate (.200, 3 HR, 19 RBI), but this head butt of a baseball to escape a rundown was pretty cool, you’ve got to admit.

Way to use your head Murph! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lQcqO71Wid — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 21, 2019

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, No timetable for his return from injury.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .228 with 6 HR, 14 RBI. Suffered concussion this week after taking a foul ball off the catcher’s mask.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 4-4 with 4.82 ERA, 41 Ks in 52.1 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has one save, 6.75 ERA, 3 Ks in 5.1 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto.



