Local MLB player update: Clevinger improving; Wainwright raises money for children

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger, a Wolfson graduate, is closing in on a return from the injured list.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twelve players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Continues to light it up for Cubs. Hitting .307 with 15 HR and 40 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Finally back in live action. He pitched 2 innings with 4 Ks in a rehab assignment in Triple A Columbus on Thursday. He’s been on the injured list since April 7 with a strained muscle in his back.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Cooled off a bit over the last week, but remains up overall. Hitting .262 with 4 HR, 14 RBI.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Excellent season continues for Kendrick. He’s hitting .320 with 10 HR, 37 RBI.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Has logged 8 innings since call-up last week. Is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 9 Ks in 8 IP.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Has been in a solid stretch the last two weeks. Hitting .256 with 4 HR, 31 RBI. Given an off-day on Thursday. Has two hits in each of his last three starts.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Remains on 10-day DL. Hasn’t pitched since last year.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .227 with 10 HR, 22 RBI.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Has slipped since a hot start. Nassau County native is hitting just .167 and has just one hit in his last 20 at bats. Currently on injured list after hurting ankle.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Evened his record at 5-5. Has a 4.34 ERA with 59 Ks in 66.1 IP. Pretty cool that Wainwright was able to raise $5,500 for children in St. Louis. Local guys always do kind things. Nice to spotlight it when they do.

That catch @KoltenWong made yesterday was sweeeeeet! It’s also sweet to know that we raised $5500 to help feed kids in St. Louis! In fact, I’m giving out a game used item from yesterday’s game to a random pledger this Friday! PledgeNow! #AllWin. https://t.co/Kk4rSacR5X — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) June 3, 2019



Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has one save, 6.75 ERA, 3 Ks in 5.1 IP. Currently on 7-day DL at Triple A Nashville, where he’s 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and a save in 14.2 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto where he is 2-3 with a 6.46 ERA and 58 Ks in 54.1 IP.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.