Local MLB player update: Howie Kendrick, Daniel Murphy with hot bats

Washington's Howie Kendrick, a West Nassau and St. Johns River State College product, swings at a pitch during a game this season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After two call-ups this week, 12 players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, In a mini-slump the past week, but hitting .307 with 13 HR, 34 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday, according to The Athletic. If that goes well, Clevinger, battling back from a back injury, should be in line for a rehab assignment.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .271 with 23 runs scored, 4 HR and 14 RBI.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, He’s been tearing it up as of late, going 9 for 15 over the last week to raise his average to .328 with 9 HR and 33 RBI.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Called up on Monday to bigs. He’s logged 2 appearances and struck out 4 in 5 innings and has a 7.20 ERA.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Has turned around a rough start to May with a 12-for-30 clip over his last 9 outings. Had a game-winning single in an 11-10 victory over Arizona on Thursday. Hitting .240 with 3 HR, 23 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Remains on 10-day DL with no estimated return.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .222 with 13 runs scored, 18 RBI and 7 HR.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Received promotion this week from Triple A Norfolk. Is 3 for 8 with a stolen base.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 4-5 with 32 Ks in 39.1 IP, and a 4.94 ERA.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has one save, 6.75 ERA, 3 Ks in 5.1 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto.

