Local MLB players update: Clevinger on DL; strong start for Kendrick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eight players with ties to the First Coast are on Major League Baseball rosters. Each Friday, News4Jax will update how those players are doing this season.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .271 with 4 HR, 10 RBI. If you haven’t seen his single off of this crazy at-bat, do yourself a favor and watch below.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Disappointing start to season after suffering an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder joint. Out for a minimum of six to eight weeks, according to Cleveland.com. Currently on 10-day DL. Is 1-0 with 22 Ks in 12 IP and hasn’t allowed an earned run.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Raised his average since the last update. Now hitting .250 (6 for 24) with an RBI. Has scored 4 runs.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/St. Johns River SC, Nationals, Has come back from injury strong. Hitting .571 (4 for 7) with a HR, 3 RBI in 4 games.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, On the shelf with a fractured left index finger. According to CBSSports, Rockies are hopeful he’ll avoid surgery.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, On the 10-day disabled list and has yet to see game action this season.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .174 with 4 RBI and a HR. Has struck out nine times in 24 ABs.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Picked up his first win of the season on April 7 against San Diego. He’s 1-0 with 12 Ks in 10 IP (4.50 ERA).

