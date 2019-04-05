Local MLB players update: Howie Kendrick back, Daniel Murphy injured

Daniel Murphy of the Colorado Rockies singles against the Oakland Athletics during a spring training game. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the promotion of second baseman Howie Kendrick to the big leagues on Thursday and demotion of pitcher Kyle Bird, eight players with ties to the First Coast are on Major League Baseball rosters. Each Friday, News4Jax will update how those players are doing this season.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .296 with 3 HR, 7 RBI for struggling Cubs, who are off to 1-5 start.

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Logged an inning of work, walked 3 and struck out a batter in his MLB debut before being optioned back to the AAA Nashville Sounds on April 1.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Struck out a career-best 12 in 7 innings, allowing just a hit in no-decision 5-3 win over the White Sox.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .154 during slow start (2 for 13) for 6-1 Milwaukee.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/St. Johns River SC, Nationals, Promoted back to the Nationals MLB roster on Thursday after some extended work in spring training recovering from injury.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Out between 4 and 6 weeks after injuring his finger during a March 29 game against Miami. Was 1 for 10 at the plate.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Has yet to see any action as he continues to battle forearm tightness, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Just 1 for 14 with 2 RBI to start the season.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Has logged 4 innings and struck out 3 with a 9.00 ERA.

