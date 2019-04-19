Local MLB update: Gamel's unique energy drink ritual; Clevinger goes to prom

Milwaukee's Ben Gamel makes a catch in the outfield during a game this season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten players with ties to the First Coast have appeared on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will update how those players are doing this season.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Continues to enjoy a solid season in the bigs. Hitting .324, significantly higher than his career average (.269). Has 6 HRs, 16 RBI and has scored 15 runs. Is 12 for 30 over his last 7 games (.400).

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Optioned back to Triple A on Thursday night. He’s got a save and 3 Ks in 5.1 IP with a 6.75 ERA.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Remains out due to a back strain, but what a cool gesture by Clevinger. According to WKYC in Cleveland, Clevinger attended ‘A Prom to Remember’ for students who are battling cancer. Really nice to see things like this. He’s 1-0 with 22 Ks in 12 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Has lifted his average slightly over the last week (.242), but has driven in just 2 runs. On the other hand, his pregame ritual of cracking open an energy drink with his cleats and then shotgunning it is the must-see clip of the week.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Has continued his torrid pace since returning from injury. Hitting .476 with 3 HR and 6 RBI.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Remains on disabled list with a finger injury, but the Denver Post reported that he’s making progress.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Has yet to see action this season. Remains on 10-day DL.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Continuing to struggle at the plate (.162, HR,, 4 RBI).

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 16 Ks in 16 IP.

Others

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto.



