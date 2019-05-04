Local MLB update: Good weeks for Ben Gamel, Howie Kendrick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, No slowing him down. Baez is hitting .312 with 25 RBI and 10 HR.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, On 60-day disabled list with back injury, but did throw for the first time since his injury this week.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Been on a tear over the last week (9 for 19) and has raised his average to .297. Has 6 RBI, HR this season.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Remains on an upward trajectory. Hitting .349 with 14 RBI, 4 HR. Is 9 for 24 over the last week (.375).

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Hitting .237 with a pair of HR and 5 RBI. Missed game on Thursday, reportedly due to back tightness.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Still hasn't seen the field due to forearm issue. Reportedly suffered a setback in his recovery.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, HItting .219 with 3 HR, 6 RBI.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 3-2 in six starts with 3.73 ERA and 27 Ks in 31.1 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has one save, 6.75 ERA, 3 Ks in 5.1 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.