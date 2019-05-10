Local MLB update: Javier Baez continues to shine

Chicago's Javier Baez slides into third base during a game on Wednesday against the Marlins.

Ten players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Remains one of the most exciting players in baseball. He’s hitting .320 with 11 HR and 28 RBI. Check out this smooth slide from Baez during a Thursday game against the Marlins, a 4-1 Cubs win.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, He’s eligible to be activated from the 60-day disabled list due to a back injury as of June 7.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Keeps up the production at the plate as average has climbed steadily over last three weeks. Hitting .298 with a HR, 8 RBI.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Hitting .320 and has kept his hot start in May (hitting .333 this month)

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Given the day off Thursday. Has struggled significantly at the plate as of late and currently in a 1-for-17 slump. Hitting .180 with 2 HR, 6 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Has not played since last season. Forearm injury that flared up in early March has kept him sidelined.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .227 with 3 HR, 8 RBI.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 3-3 with 29 Ks in 36.1 IP. Has 6 decisions in 7 starts this season.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has one save, 6.75 ERA, 3 Ks in 5.1 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto.

