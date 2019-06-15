Local MLB update: Kendrick still surging; 2 players head to DL

Howie Kendrick, right, is congratulated by Bob Henley after hitting a solo home run in a June 9 game against the Padres. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twelve players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .296 with 17 HR, 46 RBI

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Lengthy stint on the 60-day DL, but he’s scheduled to return Monday night against Texas, according to Cleveland.com. He suffered a back injury in early April.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .255 with 4 HR, 16 RBI.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, The 35-year-old is enjoying a stellar season

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Went 0-2 since call-up with 15 Ks in 12.1 IP and an 8.76 ERA before being reassigned to the minors on Tuesday.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Continues to move up offensively. He’s hitting .271 with 5 HR, 34 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Moved to the 60-day injured list last Friday, so no closer to a return from right forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .225 with 11 HR, 25 RBI

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .167 but has been placed on 10-day DL with an ankle sprain.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA and 61 Ks. Placed on 10-day DL with mild left hamstring strain.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has one save, 6.75 ERA, 3 Ks in 5.1 IP. Currently on 7-day DL at Triple A Nashville, where he’s 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and a save in 14.2 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto where he is 3-3 with a 6.02 ERA and 69 Ks in 64.1 IP.

