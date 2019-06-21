Local MLB update: Lockett struggles in Mets debut; Clevinger injured in return

A member of the Cleveland Indians staff checks on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, right, who fell off the mound while delivering a pitch to the Texas Rangers in a June 17 game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Walker Lockett’s promotion this week, 13 players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 18 HR, 48 RBI, although his strikeout rate is tied for the third-worst in the NL (93 Ks in 293 ABs).

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Injured his ankle in the second inning of a Monday game against the Rangers, his first start since an April 7 back injury.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Another local MLB player who has turned things around at the plate. He’s hitting .258 with 4 HR, 17 RBI and 25 runs scored.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, One of the better surprises this season among area MLBers. Hitting .339 with 12 HR, 43 RBI and 10 2Bs.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Called up to the bis this week, but roughed up in his first outing on Thursday night. Gave up 6 earned runs in 2.1 IP.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Continues to climb in the batting average department, moving up to .275. Also has 39 RBI, 6 HR and has scored 22 runs.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, On the 60-day injured list and no closer to a return from right forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .238 with 23 runs scored, 29 RBI and 13 HR.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Remains on 10-day injured list with a right ankle injury. Hitting .167 after fast start.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Remains on 10-day injured list due to strained left hamstring. Is 5-6 with 67 Ks in 76.0 IP and 4.50 ERA.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Came off the injured list on Tuesday. Has one save, 2.30 ERA, 21 Ks in 15.2 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 6.2 IP in the bigs.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 5-2 in Triple A Indianapolis with 48 Ks in 54.2 IP. Went 0-2 in MLB.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto where he is 3-3 with a 5.87 ERA and 77 Ks in 69.0 IP.



