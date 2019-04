UCF defensive tackle Trysten Hill, a UCF product, was a second-round pick of the Cowboys on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Suwannee High School product Trysten Hill was the first local product off the board in the NFL draft on Friday night.

Hill, a 6-2, 315-pound defensive tackle who played at UCF, was the 58th pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round. He had one start last season for the Knights.

Hill, who left school after his true junior season, had 36 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also had three sacks.



