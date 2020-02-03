River Run course altered due to demolition of Hart Bridge ramps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first mile of next month’s Gate River Run 15K will take a different route through downtown because of demolition work beginning on the Hart Bridge ramps.

Rather than the starting line on Bay Street, where it has been for decades, the starting line will be on East Duval, next to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. Runners will head west on Duval -- several blocks north of the normal route -- then south on Laura Street and east on Monroe Street before reaching Ocean Street and resuming the original route up the ramp of the Main Street Bridge.

It’s not yet clear if road closures due to the construction work will cause any problems for the 20,000 runners getting to the area to park the morning of March 7.