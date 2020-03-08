Jumbo Shrimp baseball announces its 2020 promotional schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp released its 2020 promotional schedule and, like most minor league baseball clubs, there are some rather creative promotions.

The Jumbo Shrimp will play 70 home games at 121 Financial Ballpark, formerly named the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Opening Night is April 15.

This upcoming season, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned 22 fireworks dates, 11 giveaways, and five free military appreciation nights and two specialty jersey auctions.

Thirsty Thursdays will return once again this year. Fans can purchase $1 12-ounce and $2 24-ounce Budweiser products

Here’s a look at some of the other promotions.

April 17 - Best Seat (Over) The House Night: Six lucky fans will watch an inning from a hot air balloon.

April 30 - Say Yes to Crack Night: The team will salute chiropractors and plumbers.

May 2-3 - Comic Hero Weekend: The club will wear special comic hero jerseys and caps featuring Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce, and fans will receive a free a collector’s edition of the original hard copy of the Jumbo Shrimp’s custom comic book “Into The Shrimpverse.”

June 5 - Long Live The Cozy Coupe Night: The club will salute the best-selling car of all-time.

June 19 - Gender Reveal Night: The club is asking couples to join in on the fun and will reveal the gender of their baby on the field. Fans are asked to email the director of promotions and special events at david@jaxshrimp.com to sign up for a slot.

June 21 - Dropping our Drawers of Fathers Day: Hundreds of blue boxer shorts will be dropped out of a helicopter to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

July 2 - Hanukkah in Jew-ly: Fans will experience a matzo ball of promotions for eight crazy innings.

July 25 - Vice Night: There will be a Hawaiian shirt giveaway to the first 2,000 fans. Jacksonville will don special Vice Duuuval jerseys that will be auctioned off on the concourse through the end of the fifth inning of the game.