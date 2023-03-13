Florida, Florida State to face off as ‘Fresh from Florida’ baseball game returns to Jacksonville

University of Florida, Florida State University baseball players face off at 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fresh from Florida baseball game makes its return this year, Gator Bowl Sports announced Monday.

The Sunshine Showdown face-off between Florida State University and the University of Florida baseball players will take place on Tuesday, March 28 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The first pitch will be thrown at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Florida State is the home team and will occupy the third base dugout. The Gators will occupy the first base dugout.

The game is not a clear bag event, but bags or purses larger than 16″ x 16″ x 12″ are not permitted. For the full list of prohibited items, click here.

For tickets, visit taxslayergatorbowl.com. They are also available at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena box office on 300 A Philip Randolph Boulevard on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.