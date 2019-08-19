Longtime area basketball coach Bud Beech retires after 34 seasons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bud Beech started coaching basketball in the area when the gym at Nease was still under construction.

“A long time ago,” he said.

After a few years of contemplating retirement, he’s finally calling it a career.

The Ponte Vedra boys basketball coach is stepping down after a combined 34 seasons on the bench in the area at two schools. Beech was an assistant under Barry Craig when Nease opened in 1981 and was promoted to head coach three years later. He left Nease and went to Ponte Vedra when the school opened in 2008 and had been the only coach in that program’s history.

Beech reached the 500-win mark on Jan. 4, 2017 and finished his career with a record of 530-400.

“I love coaching, I’ve enjoyed all aspects of it,” Beech said. “Just the relationships you make with the referees, other coaches, and of course the players and families. Great memories, all the way through the building years and camps with basketball, getting the program up and running.”

Beech, 64, said that he hopes to be able to use his time away from the court to spend more time with his family, and perhaps take a few trips overseas to watch the oldest of his four children, son, Beau, play professionally.

Beau averaged 12.5 points per game last season for the Hamburg Towers, which will play in the Basketball Bundesliga league this year.

“We thought we’d be taking advantage of [going to] Germany and we want to do that a little bit more as long as that’s attainable to do,” Beech said.

Beech won a state championship at Nease in 2002, with the Chet Stachitas-led Panthers topping Key West 75-59 for the 3A title. Nease lost in the 2A title game in 1992 to Hamilton County, 77-74, on essentially a walkoff 3-pointer.



