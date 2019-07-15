How are the Jaguars Rated in Madden 20?

Jacksonville, FL - The complete player ratings for Madden NFL 20 have been released, the Jaguars have a team rating of 79.

The Jags have 2 of the top rated defensive players at their position according to Madden but the Defense comes in with team rating of 71.

There are definitely a few ratings that left us scratching our head.

@Jaguars Fans @EAMaddenNFL dropped their full player ratings today... What do you think about the #Jags ratings? pic.twitter.com/FhMPPMIy92 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 15, 2019

I have sifted through the ratings here is a look at the Jaguars roster.

Top Rated Players:

CB Jalen Ramsey (96)

LE Calais Campbell (92)

CB A.J. Bouye (88)

C Brandon Linder (86)

LG Adam Norwell (85)

What about Nick Foles?



The Madden developers gave him a 77 overall. This has to be one of the biggest head scratchers on the roster. Foles finished last season with a 79 overall on Madden 19. Foles was 4-1 as a starter last year with a 72% completion percentage but, is one of the lowest rating starting quarterbacks on Madden 20. I don't understand it.

Offensive Weapons?

RB Leonard Fournette (81)

WR Marqise Lee (80)

WR Dede Westbrook (79)

WR Keelan Cole (77)

The Jaguars have a solid group of weapons for game players to utilize. Lee, Westbrook, and Cole combine to make a solid pass-catching trio. While Fournette's combination of speed (92) and trucking (90) make him a dangerous option out of the backfield.





