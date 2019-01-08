Mandarin QB Carson Beck, coach Bobby Ramsay to receive awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck and head coach Bobby Ramsay will be presented with the biggest high school football awards in the state Tuesday morning.

Beck was named as Mr. Football in the state and Ramsay earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Mustangs to the 8A state championship.

The best season in school history followed a 2-8 year, Ramsay's first at the school. Beck transferred from Providence and started the season opener, leading Mandarin to a win over Atlantic Coast, but that win was followed by back to back losses to a pair of eventual playoff teams, Tallahassee Godby and Lee. A come-from-behind win on the road at DeLand was followed by a loss to eventual 4A champions Raines. That's when the turning-point game of the season arrived.

Mandarin went on the road to face Apopka and beat the Blue Darters 21-7. Mandarin won nine of their next 10 games, including the state championship game against then-undefeated Miami Columbus, 37-35. In the game, Beck tossed a state finals record five touchdown passes.

Beck finished the season with 39 touchdown passes and 3,546 yards.

Beck became the seventh player from the Jacksonville area to win the award, first presented in 1992. Frankie Franklin of Sandalwood won in 1995, Jackson's Leon Washington won in 2001, Tim Tebow of Nease in 2005, Derek Henry of Yulee in 2012, First Coast's Deandre Johnson in 2014 and Ponte Vedra's Nick Tronti took honors in 2016.

Ramsay, who also coached Henry at Yulee High School, won the 8A Coach of the Year as well as the statewide award. He is the sixth Jacksonville-area coach to win the honor, following Sandalwood's Bob Withrow in 1995, Robby Pruitt of Union County in 1996, Columbia's Danny Green in 1997, Joey Wiles of St. Augustine in 2005 and Raines' Deran Wiley in 2015.

