Mandarin QB Carson Beck commits to Georgia

Mandarin quarterback Cason Beck committed to Georgia on Sunday.

The junior, a consensus four-star prospect by the three major recruiting services, announced his decision on Twitter after a visit to Athens.

Beck, the state’s Mr. Football winner, led the Mustangs to the Class 8A state championship last season.

Beck initially committed to Alabama after an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa last June. He decommitted early last month.

Beck (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) passed for 3,546 yards and 39 touchdowns last season for Mandarin. He played baseball and football at Providence before that.

All verbal commitments are non-binding until athletes sign financial aid papers or letters of intent.



