Mandarin QB Carson Beck reopens recruitment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Mr. Football may wind up playing college football in his home state after all.

Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck told 1010 XL's Denny Thompson and James Coleman on "The Sports Den" that he has re-opened his recruitment after previously giving a verbal commitment to Alabama.

"Saturday, I called (Alabama) Coach (Nick) Saban to let him know I was opening things up," Beck said. "I just want to make sure I make the right decision at the end of the day. Obviously, I still have Alabama as a top choice just because Nick Saban is still there. Although all these coaches parted ways, you still have one of the greatest coaches of all-time still coaching there. That's a big deal."

Saturday, Beck visited Gainesville and tweeted out pictures of himself in a Gator uniform. Sunday, he visited the University of Miami. Beck said he grew up a Gator fan and was impressed with the strides the program made in Dan Mullen's first year.

"Wherever I go, I feel like I'll go in and compete for a starting job, no matter what," Beck said. "That's just my mindset."

In addition to Florida, Miami and Alabama, Beck also said that Georgia Tech could be in the mix.

