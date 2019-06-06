Mandarin QB Carson Beck to be featured in Netflix series

News4Jax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coming soon to a Netflix account near you — Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck.

The Mandarin senior quarterback will be one of the three quarterbacks featured on the third season of the Netflix series, “QB1 — Beyond the Lights.” The series will follow Beck, a senior with the Mustangs and University of Georgia commit, throughout the 2019 season.

The streaming service responsible for hits such as “Stranger Things,” “Last Chance U,” and “Making a Murderer” is going all-in on Beck and the Mustangs this year.

Just call it “Orange (and Green) is the New Black.”

The news was first reported by Rivals writer Radi Nabulsi.

Coach Bobby Ramsay said that the process for Beck’s inclusion in the series began about two months ago and unfolded from there. Georgia has had quarterbacks on the first two series’ of the show, Jake Fromm in 2017 and Justin Fields in 2018.

“We’ve had some Georgia media visiting throughout spring and they’re kind of familiar with it since their last two guys have done it,” he said. “They’ve given us some insight to it, how invasive it is or isn’t, how it works. They’ve kind of let us know the gist of it. It’s another one of these things where you never really expect or plan for, like a Derrick [Henry] or a Carson.”

Beck was named the state's Mr. Football following the 2018 season after leading Mandarin to the Class 8A state championship.

It’s not the first time a local football player will have been prominently featured on a major series.

Former Nease quarterback Tim Tebow was the subject of the ESPN documentary, “The Chosen One,” in December 2005. Former First Coast High quarterback De’Andre Johnson was one of the main subjects in the second season of Netflix’s wildly popular, “Last Chance U” in 2017.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.