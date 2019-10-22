Mandarin will host girls flag football state championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mandarin High School will host the girls flag football state championships next year.

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced the decision on Tuesday. The event will be held May 8-9. It is the third state championship event hosted by Jacksonville in the last nine years, joining volleyball (2017) and track and field (2012-15 and ‘19). It is a one-year agreement.

"We are happy to partner with Mandarin High School for this event and bring the sport of flag football back to North Florida," FHSAAA executive director George Tomyn said in a statement.

"We are sure that the event organizers and Jacksonville community will provide a first-class championship experience for all of our student-athletes, coaches and fans."

Area presence in flag football has steadily grown over the years.

Ten years ago, there were 23 area programs that fielded flag football teams. In 2020, 37 area schools (29 in classification, eight independents) will play. The state has also gone from a single classification to Class 1A and 2A in that same span.

Mandarin was the state runner-up to Seminole Ridge in 2013, while Clay has played in back-to-back state semifinals.

"Mandarin High School is extremely thrilled to get the opportunity to host the 2020 FHSAA Flag Football State Championships", said Mandarin athletic director Brian Rado. "We are excited to showcase our facility and the top players in the state for the sport of flag football."

