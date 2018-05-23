Mark Brunell agrees with NFL decision to impose kneeling fines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hours after the NFL released a policy to fine teams if their players kneel during the national anthem, News4Jax Sports Reporter, Analyst and Insider Mark Brunell said he agrees with the decision.

"I think that before an NFL game, I think a team -- I think the individuals should respect the flag; respect the national anthem," Brunell said.

Brunell made the statement the same day he officially joined the News4JAX sports team. In addition, he said he understands why some may disagree.

"There will be a lot of mixed reviews," Brunell said. "I do respect a person's right to protest, that's what this country is all about. But I just don't think the time or the place is before an NFL game."

Brunell went on to say the National Football League Players Association has also responded to the policy. The organization criticized the league for its decision.

Brunell expects players to be vocal about the policy change in the coming days.

"This by no means is over," Brunell said. "There is going to be a lot of chatter about this in the next few weeks."

