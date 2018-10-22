Mark Brunell inducted into the University of Washington Athletics Hall Of Fame

SEATTLE, Wash. - News4Jax sports analyst and former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell was inducted into the University of Washington athletics Hall of Fame Sunday.

"I truly feel honored to be inducted into the Husky hall of fame," said Brunell. "It was a privilege to wear the Purple and Gold and I am forever grateful to my Husky teammates, coaches and Dawg fans.

Brunell enjoyed a successful career as the quarterback of the Washington Huskies’ football team from 1990 to 1993.

Brunell threw for 3,423 yards and 23 touchdown during his time with the Huskies. He also rushed for 678 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 12 in 1990.

He was voted the Rose Bowl MVP in 1991 after leading his team to a 46-34 win over Iowa University. Brunell threw for 163 yards on 14 of 22 passing with four total touchdowns on the day. Brunell was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2015 for his heroics.

Brunell also won UW’s Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award in 1991. The award is the program’s oldest and most prestigious team award given to the most inspirational player on the football team. The award is voted on by the players and has been awarded since 1908.

After his time with the Huskies, Brunell went on to play 17 seasons in the NFL, including nine seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brunell is an all-time passing leader in Jacksonville, leading the Jaguars in passing yards (25,698), passing touchdowns (144) and games played for a quarterback (120).

The other members of the 2018 class include Chris Gobrecht (women's basketball coach, 1985-96), Danielle Lawrie (softball, 2006-07, 2009-10), Brock Mackenzie (men's golf, 2001-04), Brandon Roy (men's basketball, 2003-06), Courtney Thompson (volleyball, 2003-06), Chad Ward (football, 1997-2000) and the 1984 & 1985 women's eight-oared crews.

