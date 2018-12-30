Mark Richt announces retirement

CORAL GABLES - Miami coach Mark Richt has announced he will retire, a stunning decision made after three years leading his alma mater and with five years remaining on his contract.



Richt says he told Miami athletic director Blake James of his decision Sunday. He says the decision was his.



Miami struggled to a 7-6 record this season, falling to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Hurricanes have lost nine of their last 16 games going back to a 10-0 start last season.



Richt was 26-13 at Miami, and 171-64 in 18 seasons between Georgia and the Hurricanes. He says, "My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.