Marqise Lee staying with Jaguars, Aaron Colvin leaving for Texans, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just hours after the first reports of the Jaguars losing Allen Robinson in free agency, the team has reportedly reached agreement to keep fellow wide receiver Marqise Lee on the roster.

Multiple reports have the Jaguars signing Lee to a four-year deal worth $38 million--$18 million of it guaranteed.

Lee, like Robinson, was a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2014. The former Biletnikoff Award winner at USC fought injuries early in his career, but has played in 30 of the last 32 regular season games for Jacksonville. In 2017, Lee caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns. He was injured in a Week 15 game against Houston and missed the final two regular season games before returning for the playoffs. In three postseason games, Lee caught seven passes for 69 yards.

Including the pending departure of Robinson, Lee is joined in the Jaguars receiving corps by second-year receivers Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole, veteran Allen Hurns, newly re-signed Shane Wynn and returner Jaydon Mickens.

Another departure

Getty Images

In addition to losing Robinson and seeing linebacker Paul Posluszny retire, cornerback Aaron Covlin is reportedly signing with the Jaguars AFC South rivals in Houston. ESPN reported that the deal will be a four-year contract. Colvin played nickle corner for the Jaguars, but figures to play on the outside in Houston. Ironically, he will fill the hole left when A. J. Bouye left Houston to join the Jaguars last offseason.

Among the other free agents-to-be for the Jaguars are quarterback Chad Henne, linebacker Lerentee McCray, offensive lineman Patrick Omamah and safety Peyton Thompson.

The free agent signing period opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.