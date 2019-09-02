Marrone: Jaguars making preparations as Dorian eyes East Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars season-opening game is six days away and Hurricane Dorian isn't making things easy for them.

The team is adjusting its game-week preparations as the storm makes its slow approach to the East Coast. The Jaguars host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Coach Doug Marrone said the biggest thing at this point is making sure players, their families and their pets, are taken care of.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone, to make sure everyone is safe, that everyone has a plan. That's what we're working on, we've been working on with our players for the past 24 hours," Marrone said.

"We have a plan in place. We're going to go ahead and execute it. That's probably the biggest thing we've been dealing with right now, making sure of the safety of everyone that's involved. In doing so, we've made some plans."

The Jaguars have a normal off day on Tuesday and Marrone said the team will not practice Wednesday so players and team personnel can stay out of the storm's way. The plan as of Monday, is for players to return on Thursday at noon.

Marrone said that the team, like everyone else, was monitoring the forecast and had discussions on potentially practicing at another location this week.

"There's been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things," Marrone said. " I think the first thing, the priority was to make sure everyone is safe and has a plan, and once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan with what they're doing, then I think we just take things as they come."

Marrone also said that he was happy for linebacker Myles Jack, whom the team signed to a contract extension over the weekend. The team officially announced the signing Monday morning. Jack, who is versatile enough to play inside and outside as a linebacker, also got in some reps last year at running back.

"I've always felt from the beginning, whether you guys felt different or not, that in all three of those [linebacker] positions he can excel and be one of the top performers at that position," Marrone said. " There was also a time last year when we were getting ready for him to play running back in certain situations because of our injury situation last year."

The Jaguars filled out their practice squad on Monday, signing quarterback Chase Litton as the final of their 10 squad players.



