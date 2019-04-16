Marrone: No discipline for Fournette for suspended license

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette won’t face any discipline from the team following his arrest last week for driving on a suspended license.

Coach Doug Marrone, who met with the media Tuesday as the team’s voluntary minicamp got into full swing, said that the incident was unfortunate and called it a “mistake.” He also said that he told Fournette that he could relate.

When he worked for Georgia Tech as a recruiting coordinator in the late 1990s, Marrone said that he was pulled over for speeding while in Daytona Beach. His license was suspended for a violation and he was handcuffed after being pulled over.

"Everything was racing through my mind. I made a mistake. I had to get handcuffed, which is tough when you’re my size. I went [with my hands in front], and he said he had to do it with my hands behind my back," Marrone said.

"It was all … Obviously, he was just doing his job. I did a poor job. You want to make sure that you follow up on things, that you follow through. Now I am like crazy about it. If any of my wife or my children get a ticket or a violation, I’m like, ‘We have to pay this. We have to do it.’ I learned from it. I think you have to learn from those mistakes. I kind of told [Fournette] that story."

Fournette’s arrest came after he was pulled over for speeding, doing 65 mph in a 45-mph zone. During that stop, Fournette was found to have a suspended license stemming from a Nov. 17, 2018 ticket that went unpaid. That ticket was $208.

Fournette was booked at 2:40 p.m., according to the initial Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking information, and posted a $1,508 bond and released at 3:04 p.m.

The arrest in and of itself is a relatively minor incident, although Fournette has had a challenging time since being drafted fourth overall in 2017. He missed significant time last year due to injury.

He was suspended a game for leaving the sideline to join a fight in Buffalo. And executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin publicly skewered both Fournette and former Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon for their sideline demeanor in the regular season finale last year.

“We had a conversation about it. I won’t put words in his mouth or anything like that, but it was a good conversation," said Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell. "Nobody is worried about what is going to come from that. We are confident that is going to pass over, and he’s going to be ready to go to work. He came here in great shape, he looks good, he has a good attitude. I’m looking forward to seeing his progression and what he does this year.”

