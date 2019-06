Mary Thompson is on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams at Nease High School. Mary is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Hispanic Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and 9 other clubs at Nease. She also volunteers as an assistant softball coach for younger girls. Mary currently has a 4.4 GPA.

