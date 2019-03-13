Media grade the Nick Foles' deal: Average at best for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Nick Foles' signing with the Jaguars now official, a look at what notable media outlets around the country are saying about the deal. Excerpts from various media outlets about the biggest free agent signing in Jaguars' history.

Bleacher Report

Grade: B-

The Jacksonville Jaguars got themselves a new quarterback by agreeing to a four-year, $88 million deal with Nick Foles. That's a fair contract for a starting signal-caller, but the $50.1 million guaranteed feels like a bit much considering Jacksonville didn't have a ton of competition for the 30-year-old.

CBS Sports

Grade: C+

If the reported deal of four years, $88 million with $50-million guaranteed is accurate, they paid too much. But I get it. They needed to get the quarterback position solved, and Foles was the guy they felt could do it.

But why go that high with the money? Who else was in it?

Foles is an upgrade over Blake Bortles, but he's not the kind of quarterback who can have sustainable success without help. He can't carry a team. That will put a premium on fixing the offense around him in the next month and a half.

Foles is a decent quarterback, but the money was way too high for my liking.

Sports Illustrated

Grade: C

Foles was the best and most proven quarterback on the free-agent market this year, and the Jaguars did not spend another season limping offensively with Blake Bortles under center. Nor did they try to go cheap and sample a younger retread. That alone should be considered a victory.

ESPN

Grade: C-

In the end, the Jaguars were the only viable landing spot for the former Super Bowl MVP. In a different year, Foles might have had a bevy of possible suitors, but five teams drafted quarterbacks in the first round of last year's draft, and somewhere between two and four quarterbacks are going to come off the board in Round 1 this April. When the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco and the Giants dug their head further into the Meadowlands sod in support of Eli Manning, the Jaguars were the only open chair left.

USA Today

Grade: C-

Believe it or not, the Jaguars are actually getting Nick Foles at a fair market price. But that includes the massive premium for signing a free agent quarterback. That Jacksonville was essentially bidding against itself also has to be taking into consideration. Drafting a quarterback would have been the better move — both in the short and long term.

Pro Football Focus

Grade: Below average

Nick Foles has the best-two single-game grades that we’ve seen for the Eagles over the past few seasons, and they came in the two most important games they have played – the NFC Championship and then the Super Bowl – but he also has the worst games and remains a tremendously volatile quarterback whose baseline performance is questionable. The Jaguars are betting on the upside, but it is a significant gamble. —

