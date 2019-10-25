Minshew earns Rookie of the Week honor for 5th time

Gardner Minshew attempts a pass during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 8.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gardner Minshew's hot streak continues.

The Jaguars quarterback was named the Rookie of the Week for the fifth time on Friday after the team to a 27-17 win over Cincinnati last Sunday.

Minshew didn't have the best statistical outing against the Bengals, going 15 of 32 for 255 yards and a touchdown and added 48 rushing yards. But Minshew improved to 3-3 as a starter since taking over for Nick Foles in the opening quarter against Kansas City in Week 1.

Minshew has also won the award in weeks 1, 3, 4 and 5. Only Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray have earned rookie of the week honors have kept Minshew from sweeping the award.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick from Washington State, has passed for 1,697 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He's been intercepted twice.

The Jaguars (3-4) host the Jets (1-5) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.