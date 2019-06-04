MLB draft: Barco, Callihan still on board entering Day 2

The Bolles School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first night of the Major League Baseball draft came and went with area stars Hunter Barco and Tyler Callihan still on the board.

It was a disappointing draft night for both players who were widely projected as first or early second round selections by numerous mock drafts.

But the first round came and went. So, too, did the competitive balance round selections. The second round went by, and both remained on the draft board after 78 picks.

Barco, a left-handed hurler from Bolles, and Callihan, a power-hitting infielder from Providence, are both All-Americans and two of the highest-rated high school prospects in years. Barco has signed with Florida and Callihan with South Carolina.

High school players who have signed with major colleges have leverage and can either head off to school or enroll in junior college and reenter the draft the next year.

The slot bonus money for the No. 25 pick, roughly the earliest that either player had been mocked at, was $2,740,300. Pick 50, the early portion of the second round, had a bonus figure of $1,469,900.

There's still a chance for solid bonus money in the third round, with early picks in line for more than $700,000 slot bonuses, with the potential for high school stars to earn more than that.

Rounds 3 through 10 will be held Tuesday and 11-40 conclude on Wednesday.



