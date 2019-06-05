MLB draft: Brother duo, Florida QB headline final day of area selections

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Major League Baseball draft wrapped up on Wednesday, with quite a few area products going on the final day, including a brother duo from Sandalwood and … the quarterback from Florida.

Ten players with area ties were selected, with Gulf Coast Community College second baseman Brett Wisely leading off the final day as a 15th-round selection of the Rays. His brother, USF pitcher, Alec, made it a Wisely afternoon. He was a 34th-round pick of the Indians. Both played at Sandalwood in high school.

A total of 13 area high schools were represented over the three-day draft, led by Trinity Christian with three and Sandalwood with two.

Perhaps the strangest pick of the day involved the Red Sox choosing Florida starting quarterback Feleipe Franks with the 947th pick of the 31st round. Franks hasn’t played baseball since his junior year of high school, although he was rated as Perfect Game’s No. 500 overall prospect out of Wakulla in 2016.

Bolles hurler Hunter Barco was the lone high schooler taken, selected in the 24th-round by the Mets.

Barco, one of the top-rated players in the country entering the draft, said on Tuesday night that he planned to head to college at Florida over potentially playing professionally.

JU and UNF both had players taken. Dolphins pitcher Zach Bryant went to the Cubs in the 15th round and reliever Chris Mauloni was a 36th-rounder to the Red Sox.

Ospreys outfielder Tanner Murphy, who also played at Bartram Trail, went to the Mets in the 18th. Flagler College pitcher Blair Calvo, a Nease graduate, was a 23rd-round pick by the Rockies.

Day 2 picks

Round (Pick) Pos. Player College/local tie Team

3. (85) IF Tyler Callihan, Providence, Reds

4. (124) P J.C. Flowers, FSU/Trinity Christian, Pirates

7. (207) 2B L.J. Talley, Georgia/Charlton County, Blue Jays

7. (222) P Brad Depperman, UNF, Cubs

8. (237) 3B Angel Camacho, JU/Creekside, Blue Jays

8. (255) P Zach Greene, South Alabama/Atlantic Coast, Yankees

9. (275) OF Todd Lott, La.-Lafayette/Trinity Christian, Cardinals

Day 3 picks

15. (458) 2B Brett Wisely, Gulf Coast CC/Sandalwood, Rays

15. (462) P Zach Bryant, JU, Cubs

18. (538) OF Tanner Murphy, UNF/Bartram Trail, Mets

23. (699) P Blair Calvo, Flagler College/Nease, Rockies

24. (718) P Hunter Barco, Bolles, Mets

25. (739) 3B Josh Broughton, Valdosta State/Trinity Christian, Royals

26. (791) P Mark Mixon, Miami/Ponte Vedra, Dodgers

34. (1,030) P Alec Wisely, USF/Sandalwood, Indians

35. (1,064) P Zach Rafuse, USC Aiken/Baker County, Athletics

36. (1,067) P Chris Mauloni, JU/Oakleaf, Red Sox

40. (1,195) P Tyler Myrick, FIU/Columbia, Rangers



