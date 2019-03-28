MLB opening day: Eight First Coast-area products on big league rosters

Former Orioles pitcher Darren O'Day throws a pitch during a game last season. The former Bishop Kenny star is now on the Atlanta Braves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Opening day for Major League Baseball is here and the First Coast area will be well-represented at the top level of professional baseball. Eight players with ties to the area are on big league rosters as of Thursday afternoon.

Seven of those are MLB regulars, players like Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and Colorado’s Daniel Murphy.

The newcomer to the First Coast MLB group is former Clay High and Flagler College product Kyle Bird.

Bird, who was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 35th round out of Flagler in 2014, spent most of his 2018 season at Triple-A Durham before he was added to the Rays’ 40-man roster to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. He was part of a three-team trade last December and wound up with the Rangers.

Bird earned his roster spot Thursday morning when he was added to the Rangers' big league roster.

One other area update is pitcher Darren O’Day, who was traded from the Orioles to the Braves last summer, will start the season on the 10-day injured list.

A few area players who spent time in the majors last season will begin 2019 in the minors.

Giants outfielder Austin Slater (Bolles), Blue Jays pitcher Sean Reid-Foley (Sandalwood) and Orioles outfielder D.J. Stewart (Bolles) and Mets pitcher Walker Lockett (Providence) will all open the season in the minors.

While he’s not on the big league roster now, Nationals infielder and 14-year veteran Howie Kendrick, a West Nassau and St. Johns River State College product, will start his season on the injured list. He is expected to leave extended spring training when his hamstring injury is healed, according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.



Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals



