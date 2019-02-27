Mullen opens spring practice to fans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen is opening spring practice to the fans for the second consecutive year.

The Gators begin spring practice on March 12th and that is the first of four days it will be open to the public. The other dates are March 14, 23 and 27. Each open practice will be held at the Sanders Practice Fields and bleachers will be set up on the east side along the Indoor Practice Facility.

In addition to open practices to Gators Nation, Coach Dan Mullen will open a practice to season ticket holders (March 16) and one to each Alachua County First Responders and Law Enforcement (April 4) and UF Faculty/Staff (April 9).

The Gators wrap up spring practice on April 13 with the annual Orange and Blue game at 1 p.m.

