Denny Hamlin visits TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla - On Wednesday 2016 DAYTONA 500 champion Denny Hamlin teed off the second stop of the Road to the DAYTONA 500 Tour at the 17th hole of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass alongside the Harley J. Earl trophy.

Hamlin, an avid golfer, was visiting TPC Sawgrass to preview the upcoming 60th annual DAYTONA 500 – the prestigious season opener for the Monster Energy Series. Hamlin was joined by PGA TOUR player Sam Saunders who is the grandson of golfing legend Arnold Palmer.

137-yard “Island Green,” arguably the most recognizable hole in golf, located within one of the most difficult courses in the world. After Saunders granted Hamlin a mulligan after his first shot went long, Hamlin was able to save par while Saunders bogied.

“Love starting our season at Daytona,” said Hamlin. “It’s like the first day of class. You get to see a lot of the people who you haven’t seen in months. Our season is very similar to golf. I think their official offseason is only a week. December and Jaguars we get off then we get ready to buckle down and head to Daytona in February.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.