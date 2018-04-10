Monster Energy will remain NASCAR title sponsor through 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Monster Energy will remain the title sponsor of NASCAR's top Cup Series through 2019 in an extension announced Tuesday.



Monster is not expected to be back after next year as NASCAR will re-evaluate how it sells its sponsorship. The Monster contract with NASCAR is estimated to be worth $20 million annually.



The energy drink company signed a two-year deal in late 2016. The initial contract was an instant success for Monster, which saw Kurt Busch drive a car sponsored by Monster Energy to victory in the Daytona 500.



The brand is a strong fit for NASCAR as the series tries to energize its fan base and appeal to a younger demographic.

“Over the past year, NASCAR’s passionate and brand loyal fan base embraced Monster Energy and we are excited to be able to continue to build on and strengthen that momentum through 2019,” said Rodney Sacks, Monster Beverage Chairman and CEO. “Racing is in our DNA and extending this partnership further establishes Monster Energy’s prominence in motorsports.”

