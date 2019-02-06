National Signing Day 2019: Live Blog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National Signing Day is underway. We will be posting the latest from around the region on this live blog. The most recent activity will be listed at the top. To read in chronological order, read from the bottom up. You can also check out the running list of student-athletes who signed.

10:39 a.m.

At Ed White, a trio of football players signed. Omari Fiffer is going to FAMU, Isaiah Flowers -committed to Valdosta State University while Jacari Robertson will attend Methodist University.

9:49 a.m.

National signing day continued at Sandalwood this morning as eight students signed letters of intent. Two football players; Antonio Clary and Kingsley Eguakuan signed early and are at Virginia and Florida respectively. As you know national signing day is not just about football, several other sports are also represented including bowling. Elizabeth Speight will bowl at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio next fall and says she has been dreaming about this day since she came to Sandalwood.

“I remember freshman year I looked at football players on signing day and I told myself I’m going to be up there signing one day. I think it’s cool that sports like bowling and softball and things like that be recognized. It’s important for girls to be recognized for sports.”

Parents and students are filling up the auditorium @sandalwoodathl1 - 8 signees ready to put pen to paper in 5 different sports. #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/2bHjernBBW — News4Jax Sports (@Sports4Jax) February 6, 2019

9:29 a.m.

At Bolles, 13 student-athletes signed their letters of intent, including football players, swimmers, and runners.

9:10 a.m.

At Baker County High School, one of the top tight ends in the area, Chase Hancock, committed to Georgia Southern, Matthew McDuffie is heading to USF while Tyler Burnsed committed to Troy and Myles Morrison will attend Methodist.

8:49 a.m.

Signing day at Baldwin High School, where the football team is coming off its best season in a generation.

Congrats to these 7 Senior football players!! Just signed their NLI!!🏈👏 pic.twitter.com/zpQFU90PDl — Baldwin Athletics (@bmsh_athletics) February 6, 2019

8:45 a.m.

The biggest class of signees in the area is at Fletcher.

The largest signing class in Duval county was at Fletcher this morning where 18 Senators signed letters of intent in six different sports. Taryn Freshwater is going to play softball at USF next year and is very proud of all of her fellow signees. “I think it’s really awesome. I think Fletcher is an amazing school and it’s really impressive that we have 18 students here that are signing.”

#NationalSigningDay2019 at Fletcher this morning: 15 Senators signing letters on intent in 6 different sports. pic.twitter.com/tjcOf9px43 — News4Jax Sports (@Sports4Jax) February 6, 2019

Among the signees, two early signers for football, Hunter May, who committed to Tennessee-Martin and Miami signee, Jeremiah Peyton, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the state.

8:32 a.m.

At Raines, the Vikings have 10 football players and a track athlete set to sign.

Getting National signing day started bright and early at Raines. The 2x reigning state champs have 11 football signees this year. @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax pic.twitter.com/ANkQ5w1U5I — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) February 6, 2019

7:47 a.m.

The first school in our area to hold their signing ceremony was First Coast High School, where six football players inked National Letters of intent. Gelique Williams is going to Bethune-Cookman, Tyler Howard to Savannah State, Jalen Grimes will attend Hutchinson Community College, Cole Beckham committed to Garden City Community College, Shamar Rush signed with Stetson and Darius Lewis made his decision between Georgia Southern and Bethune-Cookman.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.