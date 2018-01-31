Former Heat player Rasual Butler, wife killed in car crash

STUDIO CITY, Calif. - Former Miami Heat player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in an early morning car accident on Wednesday.

TMZ reports the 38-year-old Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in the single car crash in Studio City, Calif. around 2 a.m. Butler's Range Rover slammed into a wall and flipped after striking a parking meter.

Butler was the Heat's second round draft pick out of La Salle back in 2002. He played three seasons in Miami before being involved in the trade that led to the Heat acquiring Eddie Jones, Antoine Walker, Jason Williams and James Posey.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle," the Miami Heat wrote in a tweet. "Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed."

Former teammate Dwyane Wade expressed his grief over Butler's passing through Twitter, saying "Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude."

Heat owner Micky Arison also tweeted out his condolences.

After Miami, Butler played for eight other NBA teams before last playing with San Antonio in 2016.

The report says LaBelle was a singer who placed 12th on American Idol in 2004.

