NCAA in Jacksonville: Maryland escapes Belmont

Bruno Fernando of Maryland celebrates a 79-77 win against the Belmont Bruins during the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 21, 2019. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No. 6 seed Maryland is moving on after surviving a tough bout with Belmont in a 79-77 win in Jacksonville on Thursday, keeping the Big Ten conference perfect through three games.

Jalen Smith threw down a thundering two-handed dunk over Dylan Windler, drawing a foul for a three-point play to give the Terrapins a 77-73 lead with 1:41 to play. The Bruins didn't fade, though. Nick Muszynski's 3-pointer cut Maryland's lead to one point with 1:01 remaining.

The Bruins had the ball after a Terrapins miss with the chance to take the lead, but they turned it over. Windler's final heave at the buzzer fell short.

Minnesota and Michigan State have already won, making the Big Ten 3-0 so far. Michigan and Purdue play later tonight. The Big Ten sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, the most in the field this year and the most in conference history.

