NCAA tournament practice schedule

Wednesday's practice sessions are free, open to the public

By Cole Pepper - Sports anchor/reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March Madness returns to Jacksonville this week with first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament being hosted at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. 

Practice sessions are free and open to the public on Wednesday. Here is the schedule:

11-11:40 a.m. ............................................................................ Yale
11:45 a.m.-12:25 pm .............................................. Abilene Christian
12:30-1:10 p.m. .......................................................................... LSU
1:15-1:55 p.m. ................................................................... Maryland
3:25-4:05 p.m. ................................................................... Kentucky
4:10-4:50 p.m. ..................................................................... Wofford
4:55-5:35 p.m. ....................................................... Temple/Belmont
5:40-6:20 p.m. .................................................................. Seton Hall

