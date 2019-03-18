NCAA tournament practice schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March Madness returns to Jacksonville this week with first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament being hosted at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Practice sessions are free and open to the public on Wednesday. Here is the schedule:



11-11:40 a.m. ............................................................................ Yale

11:45 a.m.-12:25 pm .............................................. Abilene Christian

12:30-1:10 p.m. .......................................................................... LSU

1:15-1:55 p.m. ................................................................... Maryland

3:25-4:05 p.m. ................................................................... Kentucky

4:10-4:50 p.m. ..................................................................... Wofford

4:55-5:35 p.m. ....................................................... Temple/Belmont

5:40-6:20 p.m. .................................................................. Seton Hall

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.